Millard, George R., Jr.

George was born on June 17, 1945, in Madison, the son of George R. and Helen E. (Meixner) Millard Sr. He graduated from Poynette High School, where he found the love of his life, Sherry. They were married on Feb. 27, 1965. George worked for Alkar Dec in Lodi as an estimator for over 40 years. While he was working at Alkar, he was also a dairy farmer and also had a love for Belgian horses. George enjoyed trips out west, participating in Rendezvous' as a mountain man. He was a volunteer teaching Hunters Safety. George may have been retired but his favorite job in his life was "I have to take care of my love." He was forever asking what he could do for Sherry, even making her coffee at 3 a.m.