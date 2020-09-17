Millard, George R., Jr.

POYNETTE — George R. Millard, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Poynette on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be private. A memorial visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). A complete obituary will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donations to be designated.
