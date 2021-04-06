Millard, Sherry L.

POYNETTE - Sherry L. Millard, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Sherry was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Delia (Anderson) Kittle Jr. She graduated from Poynette High School, where she found the love of her life, George. They were married Feb. 27, 1965. Sherry was a wonderful stay-at-home mother, until she began working for South Point Gas Station, the Arlington State Bank, and Pioneer Research for many years, even caring for and babysitting a niece and neighbor children during the summer, until she decided to retire and help love and care for her grandchildren.

Sherry loved to cook, always creating meals from their garden, canning tomatoes, corn, beef, beans, and making homemade grape, apple, and strawberry preserves. She was known for her baked beans and was always asked to bring them to family get-togethers. Sherry made the best homemade baking powder biscuits and pancakes with cream from the dairy cows and the most wonderful pull-apart homemade bread you ever ate. Sherry also worked alongside her husband, George, of 55 years, on their dairy farm, bailing hay, milking cows, and even hand-feeding a runt piglet (Wilber) to the point that the young pig followed her around outside, thinking she was his mother.