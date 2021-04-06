Millard, Sherry L.

POYNETTE - Sherry L. Millard, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Sherry was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Delia (Anderson) Kittle Jr. She graduated from Poynette High School, where she found the love of her life, George. They were married Feb. 27, 1965. Sherry was a wonderful stay-at-home mother, until she began working for South Point Gas Station, the Arlington State Bank, and Pioneer Research for many years, even caring for and babysitting a niece and neighbor children during the summer, until she decided to retire and help love and care for her grandchildren.
Sherry loved to cook, always creating meals from their garden, canning tomatoes, corn, beef, beans, and making homemade grape, apple, and strawberry preserves. She was known for her baked beans and was always asked to bring them to family get-togethers. Sherry made the best homemade baking powder biscuits and pancakes with cream from the dairy cows and the most wonderful pull-apart homemade bread you ever ate. Sherry also worked alongside her husband, George, of 55 years, on their dairy farm, bailing hay, milking cows, and even hand-feeding a runt piglet (Wilber) to the point that the young pig followed her around outside, thinking she was his mother.
She enjoyed trips out west, participating in rendezvous as a mountain woman alongside George, and family camping trips when they had their family camping excursion in June.
Sherry was colorful, beautiful, and our own "Dolly," with big blond hair, long nails and bright pink lipstick...she could never leave home without it.
But most of all Sherry loved. She loved everyone, and you always knew you could not leave their home without a big hug and kisses.....lots of kisses. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially knew you are never too old for Gigi's kisses.
She is survived by her daughters, Tricia (Jerry) Pollei, Angie Hebel (Larry), and Dawn (Ben Sr.) Kreyer; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brothers, Darren (Alyssa) Kittle and Mark Kittle; sisters Desiree (Matthew) Kittle; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Millard Jr.; her parents; her brother, Rodney Kittle; her father- and mother-in-law, George and Helen Millard Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Barb Becraft.
Memorial services will be private. A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRAL FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Masks will be required and provided if necessary, social distancing will be observed, and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
