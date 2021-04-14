Miller, Barbara Ann (Russell)

PAYSON, Ariz./CAMBRIA - Barbara Ann (nee Russell) Miller, 74, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Honors Medical Center. Barbara was born to Charles and Ella (nee Inselman) Russell in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 23, 1946, and was baptized there at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Barbara moved with her parents to Cambria, Wis., as a young girl, where she attended elementary school and Cambria Union High School as a member of the class of 1964. In later years Barbara attended UW-Whitewater for two years, studying marketing and business administration.

Barbara married Robert H. Miller at Zion Lutheran Church in Cambria., Wis. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. During that time they were blessed with a son, Brian Robert Miller. As a family they spent much time outdoors gardening, fishing and boating, loving the time spent with their only child, Brian.

Barbara is survived by a sister, Katherine L. Koopmans (Gary); and special nieces, Kris Pickhardt (Steve) and their family, Wisconsin, and Kara Eisenga (Jeremy) and their family, Florida. She is further survived by three grandchildren, Drew Miller (Camille), Briane Miller, and Ian Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Miller, Wisconsin. She is further survived by her husband's siblings and their spouses, and nieces and nephews.