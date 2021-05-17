Miller, Bonita A.

JUNEAU—Passed away from COVID-19 on May 7, 2021, at the age of 60. Loving wife of Judy Stachowiak. Preceded in death by her parents Myron and Leona nee Smith Miller, brother Ronald Parins and sister Barbara nee Parins Koehler. Dearest sister of Kenneth (Mary) Parins, Gary (Christina) Parins, Terrance (Diana) Parins, David (the late Sandra) Parins, Cheryl Miller and Suzanne (Jerry) Schampers. Also survived by her brother-in-laws David Koehler and Carmen Micale. Daughter-in-law of Sophia (the late Richard) Stachowiak and sister-in-law of Keith (Elizabeth) Stachowiak. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, 8910 W. Drexel Avenue, Franklin from 4 to 8pm. Face masks are requested by the family, so please respect their wishes.
Funeral Services on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery to follow.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)