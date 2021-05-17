Miller, Bonita A.

JUNEAU—Passed away from COVID-19 on May 7, 2021, at the age of 60. Loving wife of Judy Stachowiak. Preceded in death by her parents Myron and Leona nee Smith Miller, brother Ronald Parins and sister Barbara nee Parins Koehler. Dearest sister of Kenneth (Mary) Parins, Gary (Christina) Parins, Terrance (Diana) Parins, David (the late Sandra) Parins, Cheryl Miller and Suzanne (Jerry) Schampers. Also survived by her brother-in-laws David Koehler and Carmen Micale. Daughter-in-law of Sophia (the late Richard) Stachowiak and sister-in-law of Keith (Elizabeth) Stachowiak. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.