Miller, Bonnie J.

MAUSTON - Bonnie J. Miller, age 89, from Mauston, Wis., passed away at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wis., on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Bonnie was born on March 24, 1932, to Otto and Ada (Webster) Onsager. She married the love of her life, Howard, on Sept. 5, 1959, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

She worked at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, Wis., as an administrative clerk until she became a stay-at-home mom raising four children. Bonnie had an immense love for her family, plants and flowers, and all animals. She also had a persisting desire to continue learning about new things, especially medical-related subjects. Bonnie enjoyed sharing her knowledge with loved ones.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her baby sisters, Darlene and Shirley Onsager; her sister and brother-in-law, Anita "Tootie" and Leland Ray; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores "Doey" and Bernard "Speck" Vanderhoof.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Howard, of almost 62 years. She is further survived by her four children, Debra (John Nicksic), Randy Miller, and Ricky Miller, all of Mauston, and Russell (Donna) Miller of New Lisbon, Wis.