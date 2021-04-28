Miller, Bonnie J.

MAUSTON - Bonnie J. Miller, age 89, from Mauston, Wis., passed away at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wis., on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Bonnie was born on March 24, 1932, to Otto and Ada (Webster) Onsager. She married the love of her life, Howard, on Sept. 5, 1959, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.
She worked at Camp Williams, Camp Douglas, Wis., as an administrative clerk until she became a stay-at-home mom raising four children. Bonnie had an immense love for her family, plants and flowers, and all animals. She also had a persisting desire to continue learning about new things, especially medical-related subjects. Bonnie enjoyed sharing her knowledge with loved ones.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her baby sisters, Darlene and Shirley Onsager; her sister and brother-in-law, Anita "Tootie" and Leland Ray; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores "Doey" and Bernard "Speck" Vanderhoof.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Howard, of almost 62 years. She is further survived by her four children, Debra (John Nicksic), Randy Miller, and Ricky Miller, all of Mauston, and Russell (Donna) Miller of New Lisbon, Wis.
Bonnie was blessed with five grandchildren: Clint (Jennifer Nicksic) of Hillsboro, Wis.; Trina Nicksic (Jarod Camerota) of Fort Collins, Colo.; Jeni (Darren Barnharst) of Mauston, Wis.; Cortney (Dustin Darling) of Holmen, Wis.; and Ryan Miller of LaCrosse, Wis. Additional blessings include six great-grandchildren: Gideon and Anneke Nicksic of Hillsboro, Wis.; Brix and Berklee Barnharst of Mauston, Wis.; and Ava and Cooper Darling of Holmen, Wis.
Visitation will be at CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME in Mauston, Wis., on Thursday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Every one attending must wear a mask in the funeral home. A private burial is being planned for a later date.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.
