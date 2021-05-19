Miller, Donald R.

PACIFIC TOWNSHIP - Donald R. Miller, age 75, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, due to congestive heart failure. Don was born on May 6, 1946, in Portage, to August and Caroline (Parks) Miller. Don had two older brothers, August Jr. and Harold; and a younger sister, Mary. Don graduated from Portage High School in 1965. He married June Phelps on Sept. 18, 1965. Together they had two sons, Scott and Greg.

Don enjoyed hunting and fishing in both Wisconsin and Colorado, where they moved to in 1982. They moved back to Wisconsin in 2001, where he loved watching his grandkids' sporting events. He was also an avid Brett Favre fan.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; brother, August Jr.; sister, Mary; and in-laws, Nancy Bethke, Milo Loomis, and Tom Kildow.

Don is survived by his sons, Greg (Rodnie) and their sons, Tyler (Ashley) Miller and Travis Miller, and Scott (Janelle) and their family, Brad (Lyndsay Hurd) Hudzinski, Erica Hudzinski and Gary Maynard family, Tylor and Ryan, Nahdia, Estella and Russell, Taylor and Sabastian Klarer, Opal and Uma and Brooklyn Miller. He is also survived by a brother, Harold; brother-in-law, Jim Bethke; sisters-in-law, Evy Kildow, Barbara Loomis, and Francis Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME, 302 E. Conant St., Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). A private family burial will be held at a later date.