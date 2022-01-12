Miller, Everett A.

CAMP DOUGLAS - After living a full, wonderful life, Everett passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 8, 2022.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1927, and raised in Camp Douglas, Wis., by his parents, Art and May Miller, Everett grew up working on the family farm.

In his early years, Everett made fast friends with a man named Walt while the two served together in the Marines. During leave he traveled home to Virginia with Walt, where Walt's sister, a pretty girl named Thelma, caught his eye. The two dated, but after Thelma made him her pineapple upside down cake, there was no going back! The two married while Everett was on leave for Christmas in 1953, marking 68 years of marriage.

Everett brought Thelma home to Camp Douglas, where they put down roots and raised four boys: Randy, Ken (Tammy), James (Rebecca), and Robert (Krista).

During his working years, Everett worked on the Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee. Working as a hot riveter, he would toss or catch hot metal rivets from the furnace and use them to secure steel beams. He spent the majority of his career working in the supply unit at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, eventually retiring as a master sergeant.