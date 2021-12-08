Miller, JoAnn L.

JUNEAU – JoAnn L. Miller, of Juneau, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 88 years. She was born in Hustisford, Wis., on June 23, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Leona (Schuett) Perschke. She married Merlin Miller on May 19, 1951, in Oak Grove, Wis. Joann worked over 25 years in nursing, retiring from Clearview in Juneau. Joann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She enjoyed country western concerts and camping with family and friends. She loved watching the pro-bowlers tour on TV. Knitting and crocheting were also something she enjoyed. The highlight of her weeks was Sunday Fundays with family, where she enjoyed an occasional small glass of beer. She was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.