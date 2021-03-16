Miller, Joyce Louise (Albrecht)

RICHLAND CENTER - Joyce Louise (Albrecht) Miller, 78, of Richland Center, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Fountain, Minn., to Clarence and Olive Blondelle (Griffith) Albrecht. She and her eight brothers grew up in Minnesota and later moved to Wisconsin where Joyce met her husband, John Miller, of 56 years. They were married on Aug. 18, 1962, and together they raised five children. The family lived in Elroy, Wonewoc, and later moved to Richland Center. Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker. Later in life she provided childcare services for her grandchildren and others. She loved having her flower, rock, and vegetable gardens. Joyce would can hundreds of jars of vegetables in the fall. She was a baptized and faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 60 years. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Schmitt Woodland Hills for taking such good care of mother during her two years that she lived there.