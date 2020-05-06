Miller, Michelle K.

Michelle had been employed as a home health care worker and before that at GE/Lunar. She was currently working for Schoepp Motors in Madison as a sales representative. "Belle" loved watching movies with her daughter, cheering on our cousin's NASCAR team, her mother-daughter sushi dinners, drinking coffee with friends and family, and the many sister trips. She adored her nieces and nephews and would often send them funny messages telling them how much she loved them. She always put others before herself and could be counted on to be there for those around her. Those who knew her best, knew that the only filter she used was for her coffee. Michelle was funny, caring, always gave more to others, laughed with all her heart, and was the light of the party. Most of all, she passionately loved her daughter and her family.