Miller, Michelle K.

COLUMBUS - Michelle K. (nee Guenther) Miller, 46, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
Private family inurnment will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery with Father Michael Erwin presiding. A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held at a later date. Details will be published when available.
Michelle was born on Jan. 3, 1974, the daughter of Kenneth and Bonnie (Schmitt) Guenther in Beaver Dam. She was a 1992 graduate of Dodgeland High School.
Michelle had been employed as a home health care worker and before that at GE/Lunar. She was currently working for Schoepp Motors in Madison as a sales representative. "Belle" loved watching movies with her daughter, cheering on our cousin's NASCAR team, her mother-daughter sushi dinners, drinking coffee with friends and family, and the many sister trips. She adored her nieces and nephews and would often send them funny messages telling them how much she loved them. She always put others before herself and could be counted on to be there for those around her. Those who knew her best, knew that the only filter she used was for her coffee. Michelle was funny, caring, always gave more to others, laughed with all her heart, and was the light of the party. Most of all, she passionately loved her daughter and her family.
Michelle will be deeply missed by her daughter, Morgan of Columbus; her parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Guenther of Reeseville; paternal grandmother, Hedwig Guenther of Reeseville; her siblings and their families, Shannon (Todd) Freimuth, Haley and Mason of Poynette, Chad (Jami) Guenther, Michaela and Cole of Juneau, Sara (Jeff) Gaska, Savanna and Wyatt of Beaver Dam, Katie (Jason) Riley, Dylan and Lauren of Oregon, and Aaron (Kelly) Guenther, Ava, Ian and Cora of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leon and Toby Schmitt; paternal grandfather, Lawrence Guenther; and grandmothers, Cookie Miller and Dianna Miller.
The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
