Miller, Shelby S.

BEAVER DAM—Shelby S. Miller, 74, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Watertown passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Shelby was born on December 30, 1946 the daughter of George “Skip” and Pearl (Hammer) Booth in Watertown, Wisconsin. On August 26, 1967, she was united in marriage with Raymond F. Miller, Sr. in Watertown, Wisconsin.

Shelby will be remembered by many for her amazing lunch specials that she prepared at Club 33 and the Bridge Tavern. She also had been employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center in Beaver Dam and at the Randolph Nursing Home. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and loved going “Up North” to her beloved land in Dakota, Wisconsin. She was an enthusiastic fan of BDHS Girls’ Basketball. Shelby had a great love for animals, especially her sweet dogs, Susie and Daphanie.

Shelby will be deeply missed by her husband of 53 years, Ray of Beaver Dam; her sons: Raymond F. Miller Jr. of Beaver Dam and Martin “Marty” A. (Penny) Miller of Minnesota Junction; her grandchildren: Logan (Tiffany), Megan, Kaylee, Noah, Samantha (Nate) and their daughter Sadie, Jillian and Wyatt; her brother George Booth and her sister Sandy Williamson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.