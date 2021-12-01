Miller, William F. "Bill"

MAUSTON - William F. "Bill" Miller, age 94, of Mauston, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home. He was born at home on March 16, 1927, to Herman and Amelia (Belke) Miller in the Township of Lindina, Juneau County.

Bill attended Sarnow School in Lindina Township and graduated from Mauston High School in 1944.

He farmed with his parents until he married his high school sweetheart, Vera Seebecker, on Sept. 24, 1947, at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston. He was a very good farmer and owned his own farm on Cheese Factory Road and raised five children over a span of 60 years. He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and served as council president.

Bill was also a member of several organizations and served as president of the FFA in high school, FFA Alumni, 4-H Alumni and Mauston Lions Club.

Bill enjoyed playing baseball until the age of 50. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and dancing. He was happy watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, especially after selling his farm in 2007 and moving into Mauston.