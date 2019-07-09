Millie Schmiege, age 82, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Millie was born April 29, 1937, in Troy, New York, the daughter of Ezra and Florence (Lamica) Prespare. She enjoyed visiting the casino, loved her family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Millie touched the hearts of everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Shannon) Schmiege of Oshkosh, Wis., Albert (Lori) Schmiege of Mauston, Wis.; daughters, Millie Jane Painton of Lake Delton, Susan (Chris) Black of Verona, Wis.; sister Sandy Defruscio of Troy, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, four brothers, and five sisters.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
