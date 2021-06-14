Mills, Rick Alan

PRINCETON—Rick Alan Mills, age 68, of Princeton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home.Rick was born April 1, 1953 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Victor and Carol (Pratt) Mills. He served our country in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. After his service, Rick married Elizabeth Jaeger. He worked for many years as a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin. Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting and gatherings with his family and friends.Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Mills of Princeton, Wis.; grandchildren, Kaleb Mills, and Evin and Erick Korolenko. Rick is further survived by his many wonderful friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Carol Mills; son, Steven Mills; and daughter, Heidi Mills. Per Rick’s wishes, there will be no service. A memorial is being established in his name.
