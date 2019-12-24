Milton Bader, 93, Portage

Portage - Milton J. Bader 93, of Portage, passed away at home on Dec. 19, 2019.
Milton was born on Jan. 2, 1926, In Monticello, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Lucille (Rademacher) Bader. He graduated from Monticello high school, in 1947, after returning home from WWII. Milton was a WWII Army veteran who proudly served in France and Germany from 1943-1946. In 2014, Milton went on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and upon his return home, he was escorted off the plane by his grandson, Steve Heggie, which was a very proud moment for him. He was an avid bowler and a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his younger years, he played baseball for his hometown team, the Monticello Cubs.
He is survived by his five children, Cinthia (Richard) Heiar of Kansas, Stanley Bader of Florida, Sidney Bader of Tennessee, Steven (Laurie) Bader of Oregon, Scott Bader of Portage; nieces and nephews, Nancy Bader, Linda Ingles, Carla Bindi, Barbara Decker, Marilyn Harris, Janet Smith, Susan Crow, Deborah Woock, David Bader, Leslie Bader, Gerald Bader, LuAnn Bader, Brenda Bomer, Melody Sheridon, Beverly Dietiker, Arnold Pye, and Randy Sanders. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian (Beth) Heiar, Erik Heiar, Steven (Brittany) Bader, Christopher (Izzy) Bader, Tamra Fischer, Steve (Tara) Heggie, and David Bader; and nine great-grandchildren. Above all else he loved his family.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Byrdena Bader; his brothers, Ralph (Bud) Bader and Louis Bader; sister, Marguerite Wooch; nieces, Sylvia Bader and Jolene Bader.
Milton will be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date, which will be open to all of his many friends and family.
