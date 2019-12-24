Milton Bader, 93, Portage

Milton was born on Jan. 2, 1926, In Monticello, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Lucille (Rademacher) Bader. He graduated from Monticello high school, in 1947, after returning home from WWII. Milton was a WWII Army veteran who proudly served in France and Germany from 1943-1946. In 2014, Milton went on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and upon his return home, he was escorted off the plane by his grandson, Steve Heggie, which was a very proud moment for him. He was an avid bowler and a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his younger years, he played baseball for his hometown team, the Monticello Cubs.