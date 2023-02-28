May 15, 1928—Feb. 25, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Milton E. Firari, Sr., age 94, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home. The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran—Salem Lowell Campus on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Brandt officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

Milton was born on May 15, 1928 in Lowell, Wisconsin to Louis and Ethel (Wiegert) Firari. He was married on May 24, 1952 to Luciell S. Grosenick in the Old Lebanon Church in Lebanon, Wisconsin. Milton was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Milton worked for Miller’s Chevrolet Garage and he hauled livestock and milk in Dodge County. Later, he was employed by Dodge County Motors as a mechanic. Milton retired as a mechanic from Thomas Chevrolet. He was a past member of the Lowell Fire Department and past president of the Beaver Dam Bowling Association. Milton was a member of The Big Flats Neighborhood Watch. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Lowell and was active on the church council. Milton enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, watching football, and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed going up north, spending time with grandchildren and all his friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Milton is survived by his four children, Milton “Shorty” Firari, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Mary Goeller (Dennis Kempf) of Fox Lake, Chris (John) Wopp of Beaver Dam, and Delvin (Mary Ann) Grosenick of Allentown, PA; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Ashley Grosenick, Megan (Mike) Grosenick, Michelle Grosenick, and Colleen Grosenick, Connie (Darin) Schumann, Cassie (Dale) Schmidt, Doug Goeller, Nicole Dunham, and Alyson (Rob) Sober; six great grandchildren; sister, Nancy (John) Dippong of Beaver Dam; brother, Herman (Dede) Firari of Lowell nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son in infancy; and siblings; Dorothy Schwoch, Shirley Briet, Joanne “Tilly” Briet, Bob, Louie, Edward, Raymond and Ronald Firari.

Memorials may be made in Milton E. Firari, Sr.’s name to St. John’s Lutheran—Salem Lowell Campus. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.