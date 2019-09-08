JUNEAU - Milton E. Roll, age 94, of Juneau passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Clearview in Juneau.
Milton was born the son of Armond and Irma (Krueger) Roll on June 8, 1925, in Kekoskee. He was united in marriage to Corinne Hagen on July 24, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Woodland. Milton first farmed in Horicon, and then in 1972 dairy farmed in Juneau, where he continued for the rest of his life and was still driving tractor at the age of 92. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. Milton and his wife enjoyed dancing, polka music, and travel. Milton was also a man who could fix anything and will be fondly remembered by his family as someone that would lend a hand to anyone in need.
Milton is survived by his wife of 68 years, Corinne of Juneau; his children, Allen Roll of West Bend, Diane (Ralph) Boehlen of Hustisford, and Sheryl (Pete) Heiling of Princeton; his grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Boehlen, Andrew (Katie) Boehlen, Michelle (Tim) Giese, Pamela (Kenny) Sperla, Jason Heiling, Stacey (Russ) Shurpit, Eric (Rachel) Heiling, Jayme (Jessica) Roll, Jeremy (Jody) Roll, and Jennilyn (Lamar) Chaplin; his 30 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Raymond Roll of Horicon, Darlene Schwantes of Juneau, and Norma (Wayne) Pluckhan of Calif. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Verna Wellnitz and Lorraine Roll.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Milton will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Woodland.
Special thanks to the staff at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau for their care and support shown to Milton and his family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
