Milton “Mike” Powell, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Harris officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home following the service.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
