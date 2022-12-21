 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milton "Mike" Powell

  • 0
Milton "Mike" Powell

Milton “Mike” Powell, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Harris officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home following the service.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News