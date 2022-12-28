Milton “Mike” Powell was born in Oakland, California on March 14, 1943 to Jack Leaver Powell and Jeannette Parmelee Powell.

He grew up on the family farm in Springfield, Idaho and graduated from Aberdeen High School.

After school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served 4 years, including a tour in Vietnam. In 2017, Mike and his son traveled to Vietnam to revisit the areas where he had served and even found the beach his unit camped on.

He met his wife Jean while in the Marine Corp in California and were married in 1967. They had two children, Stanley (1968) and Jennifer (1976). They divorced in 1991.Upon completion of his service, he and Jean moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where he attended UW Oshkosh and received a bachelor’s degree in geology.He moved to Baraboo in 1975 where he worked for Soiltest and Neco-Hammond.

He was an avid pilot and rebuilt 2 Ercoupe airplanes. His love for flying continued the rest of his life and he was active at both the Reedsburg and Baraboo airports.

Mike is survived by son, Stanley Powell of Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter, Jennifer Vickers (Robert) of Navarre, Florida, two grandsons: Alex and Joshua Vickers Navarre, Florida, one sister, Kathryn Watson (Randy) Pocatello, Idaho, one brother, Ralph Powell (Amy) Blackfoot, Idaho and Ex-wife, Jean Powell, Baraboo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack D Powell and Mark Powell.

Funeral services will take place in Springfield, Idaho at a future date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.