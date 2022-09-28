Sept. 13, 1922—Sept. 26, 2022

CLYMAN—Milton S. Kuenzi, 100, of Clyman, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at UW- Hospital of Madison. Milton was born in Watertown, WI, on September 13, 1922, the son of Walter H. and Angie (McIntosh) Kuenzi. He attended Watertown High School and graduated in 1940.

He was employed by Chicago and Northwest Railroad from 1941 to 1943 as a Telegrapher. Milton was a Veteran of WWII where he served his country in the Air Force as a Radio Operator.

He returned to the railroad for two years and in 1948 he became employed at the Farmers Bank in Clyman as a Teller. Milton joined the Board of Directors and was President for 16 years until he retired in 1986 when the Bank merged with State Bank of Reeseville. After the merge, he was a member of the Board of Directors and Vice President, retiring after 21 years.

Milton was a lifetime member of the Clyman Sportsman Club and held various offices. He was also a member of the Clyman Fire Department and served as Truck Foreman and President. In addition, Milton also found time to be a member of the Clyman Lions Club where he served as President and also the Juneau American Legion Post 15. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bankers Association 50 Year Club.

In his spare time, Milton enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapshooting. Milton married Mary Moyher in Colordo Spings, CO, on May 14, 1946 and she preceded him in death September 30, 1990. He married Ila Meyers in Clyman on October 20, 1995 and she preceded him in death on January 26, 2016.

Milton is survived by his sons: Howard (Gail) Kuenzi of New Berlin and Russell (Anita) Kuenzi of Mint Hills, NC; grandchildren: Molly (Dan) McKnight of Sullivan, Robert (Christina) Kuenzi of New Berlin, Colin Kuenzi and Ariana Kuenzi of Mint Hill, NC, Andrew (Brianna) Ceithamer of Beaver Dam; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Kuenzi and Liam Kuenzi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman with Fr. Onildo Orellana presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Clyman.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.