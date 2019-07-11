Milton A. Schlender, 81, Town of Clyman, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Marquardt Health Center peacefully in his sleep from complications of a stroke.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman with Rev. Matthew Martin officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Clyman Lions Park Hall. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, or a charity of one’s choice. HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Milton Arnold Schlender was born on October 1, 1937 to Oscar and Esther (nee Hoppe) Schlender in Watertown. He was a faithful member of the United States Marine Corps from 1956 until 1959. On May 5, 1962, Milton married the former Nancy Lou Wolfgram at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Milton had worked as a farmer, and as a machinist at Waukesha Motors/Dresser Industries until his retirement in 1999. He was on the Clyman Board of Education, served as an Elder, and was a member of the Zion Cemetery Board. Throughout his life Milton enjoyed word searches, playing cards, hunting, fishing, birdwatching and spending quality time with his family and dog, Josie.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Schlender; children, Pamela (Alecia Youngblood) Schlender of Philadelphia, Penn., Douglas Schlender of Watertown, Dale (Shelly Firari) Schlender of Watertown; grandchildren, Rochelle (Mitchell, Jr.) Behm of Watertown, Kimberly Alatorre-Schlender of Las Cruces, N.M., Brandi Alatorre-Schlender of Las Cruces, N.M., Bryn Schlender of Oconomowoc, Caden Schlender of Oconomowoc, Scott Youngblood-Schlender of Philadelphia, Penn; great-grandchildren, Cordelia Behm, Adeline Behm, Theodore Behm, Peyton Alatorre; siblings, Helen (Gordon) Campbell of West Allis, Judy (Alvin) Gudenkauf of Watertown, Dorothy Schroeder of Johnson Creek, Wallace (Louise) Schlender of Watertown; siblings-in-law, Orville Schultz of Watertown, Elaine Schlender of Watertown; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Delores “Dodie” Schultz, Norma Schultz, LeRoy Schlender; brothers-in-law, Clarence Schultz, James Schroeder; sister-in-law, Kathy Schlender.
