Minneker, Joanne L.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Joanne L. Minneker, age 69 of Camp Douglas died on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Joanne was born on July 3, 1951 in Mauston, Wis. to Hans W. and Irene M. (Churchill) Beck. Joanne attended the Tomah Schools and graduated from Tomah High School in 1969.
On Nov. 6, 1976 Joanne was united in marriage to Andrew L. Minneker III at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas.
Joanne was employed by State of Wisconsin Military Affairs Volk Field and a Custodial Supervisor for many years.
Joanne enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards. However, her greatest pleasure was traveling with her husband to all kinds of different destinations.
Joanne is survived by her husband Andrew L. Minneker III of Camp Douglas and by her son Andrew L. (Maggie) Minneker IV of Holmen, Wis., by her brothers Gerald "JB" (Rose) Beck of Camp Douglas and Pat Kelly of Baraboo, Wis., by her twin sister Jeannette Quistorf of Camp Douglas, Wis., and by three grandchildren; Julie, Andrew and Noah.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)