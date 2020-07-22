Minneker, Joanne L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMP DOUGLAS - Joanne L. Minneker, age 69 of Camp Douglas died on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Joanne was born on July 3, 1951 in Mauston, Wis. to Hans W. and Irene M. (Churchill) Beck. Joanne attended the Tomah Schools and graduated from Tomah High School in 1969.

On Nov. 6, 1976 Joanne was united in marriage to Andrew L. Minneker III at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas.

Joanne was employed by State of Wisconsin Military Affairs Volk Field and a Custodial Supervisor for many years.

Joanne enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards. However, her greatest pleasure was traveling with her husband to all kinds of different destinations.

Joanne is survived by her husband Andrew L. Minneker III of Camp Douglas and by her son Andrew L. (Maggie) Minneker IV of Holmen, Wis., by her brothers Gerald "JB" (Rose) Beck of Camp Douglas and Pat Kelly of Baraboo, Wis., by her twin sister Jeannette Quistorf of Camp Douglas, Wis., and by three grandchildren; Julie, Andrew and Noah.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com