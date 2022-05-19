Nov. 15, 1933—May 9, 2022

BARABOO—Minnie Ellen “Irene” Junge, age 88, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Artisan. Irene, daughter of Robert and Susie (Ford) Shatto was born Nov. 15, 1933 in Purdin, MO. She was a graduate of Newhall High School, Class of 1952. Irene was united in marriage Duane Junge on Dec. 29, 1954 in Newhall.

She was employed by National Sportswear in Reedsburg for many years.

Irene gave selflessly, volunteering for many years as a Girl Scout leader when the kids were little, she was a American Legion and VFW Auxiliary Member and enjoyed her time volunteering for the food pantry in Mauston. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, shopping, baking, and most of all, spending time with family.

She is survived by her children: Karen (Robert) Zamzow of Hoffman Estates, IL, Michael Junge of Wasilla, AK, Carol (Donald) Bryant of Hazelhurst, GA and Carla (Randy) Schroeder of North Freedom; nine grandchildren: Beth Zamzow Johnson, Matthew Junge, Timothy Junge, Carrie Pershing, Nicole Frisbie, Lonnie Bryant, Kristina Garrett, Sarah Junge and Hannah Gaytan; four step-grandchildren: Stacey Bryant, Joshua Schroeder, Preston Schroeder, Travis Schroeder; honorary grandson, Nick Cloud; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings: Betty (James) Beatty and James (Linda) Shatto; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; infant brother LeeRoy; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy Junge.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mauston United Methodist Church with Pastor Anita Genrich officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.