Mirovsky, Mildred "Millie"

WAUPUN - Mildred "Millie" Mirovsky, 87, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Millie was born Dec. 1, 1932 in Waupun, the daughter of Glenn and Jennie Loomans Norstrant. Millie graduated from Waupun High School in 1950. Following high school she married Oliver Peachey and resided in Waupun. She later married Joseph Mirovsky and they resided in Waupun and later moved to Fond du Lac. Millie worked at various jobs in Waupun and was later employed at Moraine Park in Fond du Lac, retiring after 25 years. She had been a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Millie is survived by three sons: Tom (Judy) Peachey of Red Granite, Wis., Dave (Vicky) Peachey of Oxford, Wis., and Allen (Jane) Peachey of Waupun; and four grandchildren.

Millie was preceded in death by a grandson; her husband, Joseph Mirovsky; a sister, Betty Beus; and a brother, George Rentz.

Per Millie's request no service will be held.

A special thank you to the Christian Home staff and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their dedicated and compassionate care.

