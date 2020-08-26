 Skip to main content
Mitchell, Alan Jeffrey
Mitchell, Alan Jeffrey

PORTAGE - Alan Jeffrey Mitchell, age 67, of Portage, Wis. died at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alan was born on September 15, 1952, the fifth child of Charles J. Mitchell and Edith L. (Stickney) Mitchell.

There will be a Graveside service at the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Tags

