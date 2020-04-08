MERRIMAC - Mitchell R. “Mitch” Olsen, age 69, passed away March 29, 2020, at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Agrace Hospice.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1950, in Eau Claire, Wis., the son of Robert and Phyllis (Person) Olsen.
He was united in marriage to Catherine Fletty in 1969. He worked at Uniroyal Goodrich in Eau Claire 1969-1992. Owner operator of Batter Up Recreation Center 1993-1996. After graduating the top of his class from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an Associate degree in Civil Engineering Structural in May 1996, he moved to Merrimac, Wis. He worked at McFarlane Mfg. 1996-2001. Later, Skyline Steel in Arlington, Wis., 2001 until his retirement in 2017.
He served in the Army National Guard 1970-1976, 264th Eng. Grp. HDQ., Eau Claire, Wis.
Early in their 50 years of marriage, Mitch enjoyed playing softball, hunting, camping, and Musky fishing with the “Musky Masters” fishing club, in Eau Clair, Wis., and their families, of which he was a past president. As his children grew, he coached his son's little league baseball team.
After retirement, he enjoyed watching The Packers, Brewers, and the Wis. Badger basketball games. Whether it was taking his granddaughter fishing, watching her catch her first fish, or watching his grandson's baseball games, he did it with pure joy. He and his best friend and wife, Cathy, enjoyed spending summers at Aqualand Campground, Door County .
Mitch had a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ; he came to the Lord in 1993, which changed his life. Baptized in the Family of Christ in 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Michelle (Charlie) Biegel Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; son, Keith Olsen of Reedsburg, Wis.; granddaughter, Hailey Biegel of St. Paul, Minn.; grandson, Brett Olsen of Merrimac, Wis. sisters, Roxy (Dan) of Shaw Altoona, Wis. and Carleen (Dave) Walsh of Eau Claire Wis.; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; nephews; nieces; and many friends.
Those with him in Heaven are his infant twin granddaughters, Shyla and Lyndsey Olsen and infant grandson, Ian Olsen; grandparent; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.
Services held at a later date.
