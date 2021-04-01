Mittelstadt, Arthur O.

JUNEAU - Arthur O. Mittelstadt, of Juneau, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 80 years. He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Milton and Venzina (nee Callies) Mittelstadt. In 1959, Art graduated from Hartford High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Art owned and operated a cattle breeding business for 30 years, along with farming 160 acres in the Juneau area, while first tending to his family, serving his church, and above all trusting that his sins were completely forgiven by the Savior Jesus Christ.
His Christian faith and his family were the most important parts of his life. Art was baptized, confirmed, and married at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. He married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Anna Mae Ohrmundt, in 1962. They made their home in Hartford, Rubicon, then Juneau, and were blessed with three sons. Art was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of 58 years; his three children, Timothy (Rachael) Mittelstadt of Richfield, Jeffrey (Krista) Mittelstadt of Pipersville, and Michael Mittelstadt of Colgate; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Katie), Melissa (Dan), Alana (Erich), Chloe (Jake), Josiah, Jedidiah, Jonah, and Jerusha; and three great-grandchildren. Art is also survived by five siblings, Florence (Norman) Lisko, Elroy (Rosie) Mittelstadt, Myrtle Callies, Ralph Mittelstadt, and Sharon Crooks; one sister-in-law, Pam Christian; and other relatives and friends. Art was preceded in death by his sister, Edna Ehlers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Juneau. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. The Rev. Paul Schupmann and the Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment will be at St. John's Church Cemetery - Juneau.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's School are appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Juneau is serving the family.
