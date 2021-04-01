Mittelstadt, Arthur O.

JUNEAU - Arthur O. Mittelstadt, of Juneau, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 80 years. He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Hartford, Wis., the son of Milton and Venzina (nee Callies) Mittelstadt. In 1959, Art graduated from Hartford High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Art owned and operated a cattle breeding business for 30 years, along with farming 160 acres in the Juneau area, while first tending to his family, serving his church, and above all trusting that his sins were completely forgiven by the Savior Jesus Christ.

His Christian faith and his family were the most important parts of his life. Art was baptized, confirmed, and married at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. He married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Anna Mae Ohrmundt, in 1962. They made their home in Hartford, Rubicon, then Juneau, and were blessed with three sons. Art was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.