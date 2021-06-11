Linus was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Conrad and Mary Ries Mock. Linus was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Ruth Ann Buschkopf in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives and spent nine years in Elkhorn, Wis. Linus was employed with the Wisconsin State Prison System for 28 years, and retired in 1989. Linus was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun, Waupun Lions Club, and the Jaycees while living in Elkhorn. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserves for three years. Linus and Ruth enjoyed 19 years of wintering in Sun City Center, Fla.