Mock, Ruth

WAUPUN - Ruth Mock, 82, of Waupun, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Ruth was born March 19, 1939, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Esther Sauer Buschkopf. Ruth was a graduate of Juneau High School in 1956. On Aug. 2, 1958, she married Linus Mock in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives, but spent nine years in Elkhorn, Wis. Ruth worked in retail at JC Penney in Waupun and later as a receptionist at Johnson Chiropractic in Waupun. Ruth was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun where she was a member of the Women's Guild and also sang in the choir. Ruth enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center. Ruth and Linus enjoyed 19 years of wintering in Sun City Center, Fla.
Ruth is survived by her children, Ann (Jim) Smits of Waupun, Steve Mock of Waupun, Doug (Stacy) Mock of Waupun, and Nancy (Chris) Omdahl of Eden Prairie, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Linus, on June 4, 2021; a grandson, Michael Smits; a sister, Lorraine and brother-in-law, Alton Loomans; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Irene Buschkopf and Ronald and Vicki Buschkopf.
Funeral services for Ruth Mock will be held Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Waupun, with the Rev. David Cooper officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope for the love and care shown to Ruth.
The family requests memorials be directed to Hospice Home of Hope and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
