Modzelewski, David S.

FOX LAKE - David S. Modzelewski, age 76 of Fox Lake, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

David was born in Michigan on Jan. 16, 1944, the son of Stanley and Mary (Britanyak) Modzelewski. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In his earlier years, David enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He loved playing pool and was an excellent player. (Motorcycle)

David is survived by his children, David (Cyndi Anthony) Modzelewski of Brown Deer and Chris Modzelewski of Oshkosh; siblings, Donna Modzelewski of Montana, Delores Modzelewski of Montello, Dan Modzelewski of Massachusetts, and Dorothy Modzelewski of California; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for David will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Military honors will be provided by AMERICAN LEGION

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.