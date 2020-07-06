Moen, Barbara J.

The former Barbara June Reifsnider was born on Aug. 25, 1960, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to William and Shelby (Kline) Reifsnider. Barbara enjoyed to bake and cook for her family. She could always make something good out of whatever ingredient was in the kitchen. Barbara's baked goods were enjoyed by many at Walker's Restaurant, which was where she worked for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and could sometimes be found fishing at the dam in Fox Lake. On Oct. 21, 2005, Barbara was united in marriage with August Moen in Las Vegas, Nev. Barbara will be missed by her family, her friends, and her canine companion, Libby.