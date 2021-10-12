Mohr, Patrick Adam

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Patrick Adam Mohr, age 56, died on Jan. 15, 2021, in Chanhassen, Minn. Patrick was devoted to his family, wife, Maureen (Lord), and son, Ryan. Born in Kenosha, Wis., his parents, Diane (Hansen) and Terrance Mohr, along with brothers, Allen (Lisa) and Terry (Jean), relocated to Portage, Wis. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at UW-La Crosse, where he was a member of two National Championship teams: football and track. Pat, a respected sales executive, enjoyed helping others and was recognized for being a mentor and friend.
He is survived by his wife, son, mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, and in-laws (Mike and Marieta Lord). He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Private funeral services were held. A celebration of life gathering will be held 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at LIONS PARK PAVILION, 1505 82nd St., Victoria, MN. Attire: Tailgate Casual and Mask.
