Mola, Charles A.

HANCOCK - Charles A. Mola, age 80, of Hancock, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his daughter's home outside of Juneau.
Due to Covid-19, the visitation and service for Charlie will be private. Burial will be at Colburn Leola Cemetery near Hancock, Wis.
Charlie was born on Jan. 18, 1940, in East Chicago, Ind., to the late James and Victoria (Fliter) Mola. He was united in marriage with Karen Nagel on June 9, 1962, in East Chicago, Ind. They moved to Wisconsin in 1969, and he went to work at John Deere Horicon Works. Charlie worked there for 31 years, retiring on Nov. 1, 2000. But he couldn't be idle, so he and Karen became the manager and head of maintenance of the American Mobile Home Community for over 10 years. Charlie enjoyed shooting in trap league and in various trap tournaments and shooting pool and earned many trophies in both sports. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and tinkering around in his garage. He spent the last 10 years at his second home in Adams County . . . his favorite place to be . . . peaceful, quiet, and simple.
Survivors include his two daughters, Shelley Simich of Beaver Dam and Debra (Phillip) Buss of Juneau; four grandchildren, Jacob and Aaron Simich, Chelsea Plummer, and Charlie Mola III; two great-grandchildren, Caydn Thompson and Phoebe Simich; his brother, Mike (Rose) Mola of Idaho; and other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Karen; two sons, Charlie Mola II and Thomas Mola; and his grandson, Corey Mola.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
