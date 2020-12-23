Mola, Charles A.

Charlie was born on Jan. 18, 1940, in East Chicago, Ind., to the late James and Victoria (Fliter) Mola. He was united in marriage with Karen Nagel on June 9, 1962, in East Chicago, Ind. They moved to Wisconsin in 1969, and he went to work at John Deere Horicon Works. Charlie worked there for 31 years, retiring on Nov. 1, 2000. But he couldn't be idle, so he and Karen became the manager and head of maintenance of the American Mobile Home Community for over 10 years. Charlie enjoyed shooting in trap league and in various trap tournaments and shooting pool and earned many trophies in both sports. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and tinkering around in his garage. He spent the last 10 years at his second home in Adams County . . . his favorite place to be . . . peaceful, quiet, and simple.