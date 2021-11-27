Moldenhauer, Earl O.

Earl was born the son of Gilbert and Magdalena (Callies) Moldenhauer on June 23, 1933. He was united in marriage to Marcelene Lepien on June 11, 1955, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Earl spent his life taking care of the land with his family on Gilbert Moldenhauer and Sons' farm, which he did up until hours of his death. Faith was so very important to Earl, and he shared the good news of Jesus to everyone he met. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, where he served his church as a past chairman of the congregation, elder, member of the service group and cemetery board, and sang in the adult choir for over 50 years. Earl's community in Iron Ridge was also important to him, and he served as a fireman on the Iron Ridge Fire Department for over 50 years. He was also active in the Golden Youth in Iron Ridge. In what little spare time Earl had, he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and a good game of Sheepshead. Earl was a diehard Milwaukee Brewers fan and also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also loved to spend time with others and visit. He spent lots of his time visiting shut-ins and helped brighten their days.