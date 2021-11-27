Moldenhauer, Earl O.

IRON RIDGE - Earl O. Moldenhauer, age 88, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
A funeral service for Earl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Iron Ridge, with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Iron Ridge.
Earl was born the son of Gilbert and Magdalena (Callies) Moldenhauer on June 23, 1933. He was united in marriage to Marcelene Lepien on June 11, 1955, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Earl spent his life taking care of the land with his family on Gilbert Moldenhauer and Sons' farm, which he did up until hours of his death. Faith was so very important to Earl, and he shared the good news of Jesus to everyone he met. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, where he served his church as a past chairman of the congregation, elder, member of the service group and cemetery board, and sang in the adult choir for over 50 years. Earl's community in Iron Ridge was also important to him, and he served as a fireman on the Iron Ridge Fire Department for over 50 years. He was also active in the Golden Youth in Iron Ridge. In what little spare time Earl had, he enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and a good game of Sheepshead. Earl was a diehard Milwaukee Brewers fan and also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also loved to spend time with others and visit. He spent lots of his time visiting shut-ins and helped brighten their days.
Earl is survived by his sons, Gary (Jackie) Moldenhauer of Hartford and Rick Moldenhauer of Iron Ridge; his grandchildren, Jesse Moldenhauer, Raymond (Alicia) Koester, Kayla (T.J.) Theumling, Samantha Moldenhauer, Mitchell Moldenhauer, Hailey (Casey) Kenealy, and Macy Moldenhauer; his great-grandchildren, Maya, Sophie, Marcy, and Lilah; his sisters, Darlene Schellpfeffer of Beaver Dam and Karen (Glenn) Eller of West Bend; and he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, David; brothers, Glen and Marvin; and sisters-in-law, Lois Berger and Carlene Koelsch.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Restoration Fund in Iron Ridge.
Special thanks to the staff of The Kathy Hospice in West Bend and the third floor nursing staff at Aurora in Hartford for the care and support shown to Earl and his family. Also, special thanks to Pastor Larry Mose for his faith strengthening visits.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)