Moldenhauer, Raymond A.

BEAVER DAM - Raymond A. Moldenhauer, 73, was born on June 30, 1947, and entered eternal life Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with the confidence of forgiveness of his sins through the death and resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ. His body now waits for the great resurrection day when Jesus will return and unite again his soul and body to live forever in heaven with all God's children.

Ray was the son of Raymond F. and Gertrude (Luidens) Moldenhauer. He was a 1966 graduate of Randolph High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country until 1970, with duty during the Vietnam War. Ray was employed with the Wisconsin National Guard in a civilian security position, retiring in 2003 after 31 years of service. Ray also worked part time in his retirement for Sunnyside Hatchery for several years.

Ray was a past member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he was an elder and on church council. He joined St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam in 1988. He had served as an elder and also handled the church mailing program for the prison system and military personnel for 20 years. Ray enjoyed watching old movies, listening to the radio and reading, especially theology.