Moldenhauer, Terry F.

RANDOLPH - Terry F. Moldenhauer, age 76, of rural Randolph, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph.

Terry was born in Columbus on Aug. 17, 1944, the son of Orrin Earl and Hattie Anita (Noller) Moldenhauer. He received his education at Penrohs Country School and was a 1962 graduate of Cambria High School. Terry was employed with the local canning factory and also with Alsum Produce until his retirement. Terry was a devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambria until its closing and then transferred his membership to Frieden's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. Family and friends will always remember Terry as an excellent sheepshead card player.

Terry will be sadly missed and mourned by his two brothers, Kirby Moldenhauer of rural Randolph and Raymond (Joyce) Moldenhauer of Long Prairie, Minn.; one sister-in-law, Sara Moldenhauer of Madison; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin in 1985 and Hattie in 2005; two brothers, James Orrin in infancy and Glenn Moldenhauer in 1987; and one grandniece, Anne Moldenhauer in 1993.