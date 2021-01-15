 Skip to main content
Moll, Pricilla A. "Sib"
WATERLOO - Pricilla A. "Sib" Moll, 74, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her daughter's home in Fall River.

Pricilla was born the daughter of Oscar and Carolyn (Grove) Moll on Aug. 27, 1946, in Columbus. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Sib was married to Jerry Galston on May 1, 1971, and they were married for many years. Sib retired from F&M State Bank in Waterloo. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo where she was very active, especially with the church library. Sib volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She especially enjoyed traveling.

Sib is survived by her daughters, Kristina (Scott) Brenner of Fall River and Erin (Troy) Kehoe of Columbus; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Austin, Ottelia "Tillie," Logan, and Haleigh; three great-grandchildren, Aiva, Ryland, and Leia; two siblings, Gary (Karen) Moll of Warrens, Wis., and Patricia (Bill) DaWalt of Arkansas; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister, Steven and Martha, both in infancy.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. A private family inurnment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. The wearing of masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo or to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

