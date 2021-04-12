Moll, Sonja R. (Hulterstrum)

BARABOO—Sonja R. (Hulterstrum) Moll, age 68 of Baraboo, passed away Friday April 9, 2021.

She was born on February 28, 1953 in Madison, WI to Harold and Carol Hulterstrum.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin -Stevens Point. During her college years, she worked at Chileda Institute for Educational Development in Stevens Point. Sonja and Kevin Moll of Baraboo were married on July 30, 1977.

Sonja enjoyed hiking with “walking buddies”, gardening, bobbin lace, and traveling. In her career she taught special education throughout the Baraboo School District.

Sonja is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin.

She is survived by her two sons, Luke (Kristin Ellis) and Cullen; and her sister, Kris Schloemer.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.