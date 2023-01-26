July 19, 1957—Jan. 20, 2023

WONEWOC—Molly L. Kretche, age 65 years, of Wonewoc, WI, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home.

She was born on July 19, 1957 to Leslie and Irma Jean (Hess) Holloway in Richland Center. Molly graduated from the Mauston High School.

Molly was united in marriage to Larry Kretche on November 6, 1976 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro.

They have lived in the Hillsboro and Wonewoc areas and she worked for Ray-O-Vac for many years until they closed and then at Pace/Primex Plastics in Reedsburg until her retirement in February of 2020.

Molly was a very talented person with arts and crafts. She enjoyed tatting, making greeting cards, painting on buckets and all sorts of wood crafts. She served as a Den Mother for her son’s Boy Scout Troop.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; son, Peter (EmmyJo) Kretche; and their daughter, Olivia; daughter, Karen Kretche; mother, Irma Jean Holloway; siblings: Lyle (Jan) Holloway, Elaine Grosenheider (Bill Koctar), Ruth (Steve) Shaw, Barb Keil and Paul Holloway; along with a host of nieces and nephews that she loved. She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with a time of visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The family would like to mention special thanks to the Wonewoc Fire Department, Monica Stenerson, Jamie Miller and Moments Hospice Care.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.