March 3, 1973—Dec. 18, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Mona Marie Buckminster, 49 years old, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mona was born March 3, 1973, to Richard and Mary (Hodge) Buckminster. Mona graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1991. She was an avid sports fan, always representing the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She competed as a Special Olympics athlete in bowling and basketball. Not only was she a beloved employee of Practical Cents in Adams, WI, she enjoyed crafting-making sun catchers, watching Disney movies, traveling with Able Trek tours, and dancing. Above all things Mona loved spending time with family and friends.

Mona is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary; her sisters: Monica Rector (John), Marsha Buckminster (Eddie Sedar), and Marian Kendall (Troy McCann); nephews and niece: Jason Rector (Summer), Nicole Larkin, and Sean Kendall (Marin); great-nephew and niece, Jaxon and Autumn Rector; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church (620 Broadway Ave Wisconsin Dells) from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. There will be a celebration of life later in the Spring with details to come.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Wisconsin Community Action. The family would like to send a special thanks to the caregivers at Tivoli, Waunakee Manor, and Agrace Hospice.

