Sept. 13, 1956—May 26, 2022

Monica Rose Day, age 65, passed away on May 26, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI surrounded by her family, friends and co-workers. Monica was born September 13, 1956 in Constableville, New York. She lived with her father Marshall Pollard Merritt and mother Elsie Elizabeth on the family farm in Boonville, New York. In 1967 her family moved to Westernville, New York, where she attended Skyline Baptist Church of Rome, New York and accepted Christ as her Savior. She attended Rome High School graduating in 1974. She completed a year of Bible college in Syracuse, New York the following year. She met and married Jim Day at skyline on April 13, 1975.

They moved to Humeston, Iowa in the spring of 1976, where they had their first born, Jason Elijah, in June of that year. They moved to New Lisbon, WI in 1977 and had another son, Jesse Adam in 1977, followed by Isaac Aaron in 1978, Luke Benjamin in 1979, Amos Gideon in 1980, Seth Abram in 1982, Rebekah Eve in 1983, Ezra Nehemiah in 1984, Nathan Jeremiah in 1986, Titus Isaiah in 1988, and Esther Ruth in 1989.

Monica first worked as a librarian at the New Lisbon Public Library, then at the Northwoods Truck Stop as a waitress. She attended Western Technical College (WTC) and became a Nurses aide in 1990, working first at Pleasant Acres and then at Tomah Care Nursing Center. She attended two more years at WTC becoming a Registered Nurse in 1996, working at Tomah Care then at Fair View Nursing Home where she just received a pin for 25 years of service. She worked hard on all shifts, caring for the residents and their needs. There, she also did new employee orientation, educated workers on the proper way to do things and was in charge of psych medication documentation. She did volunteer work with the residents doing various activities, often singing for them with Dr. Logan and her granddaughter, Marisa.

Monica played the piano many years at Necedah First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, and helping with VBS, all while working and raising a family. She loved her grandchildren going to their school events. Monica was a great cook often bringing food to work for her co-workers. She also loved vegetable gardening and flowers and collected Lighthouses.

She is survived by her husband Jim, sister Trena, niece Christina, 8 children, Jesse, Isaac (Crystal), Luke, Amos, Rebekah (Brad Dunford), Ezra (Joy), Nathan, Titus (Denise). 27 grandchildren, and 3 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Corinne, mother Elsie, father Marshall, sister Tracy, daughter Esther, son, Jason, son and daughter-in-law Seth and Darcy, grandson Simon, and granddaughter Mackenzie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 11:00AM at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com