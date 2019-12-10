BEAVER DAM - Monna Lou Bailey (Bechdolt) passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wis. at the age of 82, from colon cancer.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1937 to Royce Bechdolt and Mary Bechdolt (Glentzer) of Jay County, Ind. She graduated from Governor I.P. Gray High School in New Mount Pleasant, Ind. She married Daryl Bailey, her husband of more than 60 years, of Portland, Ind. on Jan. 24, 1959, at the Portland Church of Christ. In April 1969, they moved to Wisconsin with their three children. She was a devout member of the Beaver Dam Church of Christ and was passionate about God’s word. She loved her family deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rex, Larry, and Kerry; and five sisters, Joyce, Nancy, Sharon, Carolyn, and Alta.
She is survived by her husband; her sister, Wanda, of Lewisville, Texas; her children, Bret (Barbara) of Magnolia, Texas, Amelia of Azle, Texas, and Brad (Caroline) of Clyman, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Ashlyn), Eli, Chelsea, Lynsie, Marisa, Vanessa, and Aaron (BJ); and six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Oliver, Paxton, Walker, Leo, and Evalyn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Salamonia Cemetery in Salamonia, Ind. at a later date.
The family greatly appreciates and expresses thanks to the staff at Beaver Dam Health Services, Hillside Manor Nursing Home, Hillside Hospice, and all the caregivers who provided care over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Hospice. (707 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916).
