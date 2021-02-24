Monson, Doris H.

PORTAGE - Doris H. Monson, long-time Portage resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Long Grove, Ill.

Doris was born in Portage on July 13, 1928, to Carl and Helen (Theil) Scherbert. She married William "Bill" Monson on Dec. 26, 1949, in Portage. Bill died on May 23, 2011. Bill and Doris lived in Elgin, Ill., from 1953 to 1992, and then returned to Portage, where they were active members of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Doris graduated from Columbus Normal after high school and then taught in a one-room school in rural Columbia County for two years. She later worked as a teacher's aide for the Elgin Public Schools.

Doris is survived by one son, Tom (Linda) Monson of Palatine, Ill. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Tracy Monson (Neil Gorman) of Palatine and Andrew Monson (Amanda de la Guardia) of Chicago; and two great-grandsons, Walden and Argo Gorman. Other survivors include cousin, Florence Lloyd of Tomah; brother-in-law, John Monson of Troy, Mich.; and nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marian Robinson of Portage.

Burial will be private. Memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church of Portage.

