Montgomery, Fred

The family of Fred Montgomery would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts, prayers, phone calls and food during this difficult time.
Special thanks to SSM Health Hospice, Dr.’s Mullvane and Johnson for their care and support; Pastor Crolius for his encouraging words; our three children for all their help and Farber Funeral Home for their kindness.
A big thank you to the 13 members of the American Legion who conducted the military graveside service.
May God bless you all.
Ellie
Ken & Becky
Bonnie & Jerry
Steve & Shelly
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)