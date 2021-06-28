Montgomery, Fred

REEDSBURG – A Celebration of Life will be held for Fred Montgomery by his wife and children on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the VFW Hall in Reedsburg. Friends of the family are invited to bring your memories.
