 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montgomery, Fred
0 entries

Montgomery, Fred

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG – A Celebration of Life will be held for Fred Montgomery by his wife and children on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the VFW Hall in Reedsburg. Friends of the family are invited to bring your memories.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News