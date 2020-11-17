Montgomery, Frederick J. "Fred"

REEDSBURG - Frederick J. "Fred" Montgomery, age 88, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph H. and Jean E. (Wynn) Montgomery. He worked for the Great Lakes Steel Mill in Detroit before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960. Fred was stationed at Truax Field in Madison when he met his wife, Eleanor Held. They were married on Aug. 22, 1953, and had three children. In 1956, they bought Schulze's Tavern, which they operated for 64 years. Fred was a longtime member of the Reedsburg American Legion.