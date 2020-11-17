Montgomery, Frederick J. "Fred"

REEDSBURG - Frederick J. "Fred" Montgomery, age 88, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph H. and Jean E. (Wynn) Montgomery. He worked for the Great Lakes Steel Mill in Detroit before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960. Fred was stationed at Truax Field in Madison when he met his wife, Eleanor Held. They were married on Aug. 22, 1953, and had three children. In 1956, they bought Schulze's Tavern, which they operated for 64 years. Fred was a longtime member of the Reedsburg American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, George and Clara Held; brothers, James and Dennis; a sister, Gail Hicks; brothers-in-law, Dwayne Greer and Gilbert Held; and sister-in-law, Carol Held.
Fred is survived by his wife, Ellie; children, Ken (Becky) Montgomery of Titusville, Fla., Bonnie (Jerry) Antoine of Reedsburg, and Steve (Shelly) Montgomery of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Bryan Antoine, Jason (Wendy) Antoine, Kayla (Justin) Wilson, and Erik (Shaina) Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Marshall Antoine, Everett Wilson, an Selah Montgomery; sisters, Ann Marie and JoAnne; sisters-in-law, Sue Montgomery, Karen Montgomery, and Annette Greer; his special girls, Trix, Jaws, Jane, Jamie, and Kim; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating.
Burial with military honors were made in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Reedsburg. A public memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)