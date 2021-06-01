Monthey, Robert Thomas

MIDDLETON—Robert Monthey, age 77, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on May 26, 2021.

Bob was born to parents, Robert and Madonna (Garvey) Monthey, on Oct. 1, 1943, in Lakeland, Fla. Bob graduated from Portage High School and went on to receive his business administration degree from Madison Business College. He spent 25 years working in programming, operations and management for the Graber Company and left in order to purchase and run his own businesses and franchises. He spent 31 years applying his business acumen, creating many successful endeavors. He was an incredibly hard worker whose service-oriented mentality, keen intelligence and industriousness influenced many and earned him various service awards.

Bob Monthey met the love of his life, Carolyn (Seidner), in high school. They married in 1966 and just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary, bringing their total time spent together to nearly 60 years. He is survived by his wife; his two daughters, Joanne (Paul) Partington and Kristine (Eric) Nordeng; his grandchildren, Sydney, Lucas and Taylor; and his brother, Steve. He was predeceased by parents, Robert and Madonna Monthey. Bob had a kind soul and a great sense of humor that spread joy and laughter. He was a man who saw the best in everyone, and he cherished his family above all else, loving them with all his heart.