Moon, Kent P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIO - Kent P. Moon, age 59, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, at his home in Rio.

Kent was born on September 26, 1960 in Neenah, WI the son of Dean and Colleen Moon. He was a lifelong Wisconsinite. Kent graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1978. He went on to graduate from UW-Madison with an Art degree.

After college, he married and had three children. Kent was a loving father and his children meant the world to him. He worked various jobs throughout the years, but his true passion was his artwork. He was also a wildlife enthusiast and an avid hunter. He loved spending time outdoors with his dogs. Many of his paintings combined his passions and featured breathtaking wildlife. Kent will be remembered for his kind, artistic soul.

Kent is survived by his father, Dean (Pam) Moon; brothers Kirk (Beth) Moon, and Kraig (Shawn) Moon; his ex-wife, Cheryl Moon; two children Casey (Matt Selje) and Grant (Belle) and one darling grandson, Weston Moon. He was preceded in death by his son Tyler Moon and his mother, Colleen Moon.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio, 401 Angel Way. Visitation with social gathering requirements will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. When giving the family your sympathies, please omit flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.