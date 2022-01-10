Moon, Scott Eugene

Scott was born on May 20, 1961 in Pratt, Kansas the son of Harold “Bud” Eugene and Constance Elaine (Farmer) Moon. He was a 1979 graduate of Sun Prairie High School and attended a junior college in Hutchinson, KS. Scott was united in marriage to Tammy James in 1982. Following his marriage, he moved to Colorado where he worked as an electrician. After his marriage ended, he eventually moved and found his way back to Sun Prairie. While living there, Scott met Marie Karst and they married in 1992. Both of Scott’s marriages ended amicably and he maintained a close friendship with both ex-wives. Scott then moved to Cambria for employment. While working for various companies, Scott obtained his license of Master Electrician. He was most recently employed with North American Mechanical, Inc (NAMI) of Windsor, WI and currently with Seneca Foods-West in Cambria, Wis.